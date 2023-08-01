Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.68. The company had a trading volume of 567,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average is $107.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

