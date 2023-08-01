Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter worth $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,293,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,205,000 after acquiring an additional 873,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AES by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,914,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,190,000 after acquiring an additional 833,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 3,866.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 776,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 756,839 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AES traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

