Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 5,577 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,786 shares of company stock worth $20,369,724. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,447,811. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $267.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

