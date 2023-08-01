Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $233.42. 596,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,126. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.75 and its 200-day moving average is $209.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

