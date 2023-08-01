Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PVH by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE PVH traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.59. The stock had a trading volume of 150,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,586. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

About PVH



PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

