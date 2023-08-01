Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 589,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,788,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $514,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $5.15 on Tuesday, reaching $434.75. The company had a trading volume of 523,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,487. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.29 and its 200 day moving average is $400.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.84.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

