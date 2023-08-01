Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 740 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 637,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,097. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

