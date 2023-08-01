Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $110.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,059. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.67. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.