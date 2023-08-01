Clearfield (CLFD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Clearfield has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.80-$2.10 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 24.60%. On average, analysts expect Clearfield to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.35. Clearfield has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $134.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 33.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Clearfield by 6.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter worth $1,848,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clearfield by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 61,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 33,754 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

