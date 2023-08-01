CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Raised by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 546.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 312,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 264,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in CMS Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

