CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 16.3% in July

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNAGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 382,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,810,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNA stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. 36,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,652. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

