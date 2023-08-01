CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 16.3% in July

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 382,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,810,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. 36,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,652. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

