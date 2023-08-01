CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Trading Down 6.1%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 103,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 839,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In related news, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

