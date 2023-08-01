Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 1,700.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $649,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,331 shares of company stock worth $4,901,907 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

