Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Up 14.4% in July

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,600 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 525,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

CGNT traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. 467,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,137. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $396.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 52.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

