Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.80.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,597,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,038,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. Comcast has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $46.44.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

