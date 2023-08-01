Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.36. 5,485,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,012,621. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $189.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

