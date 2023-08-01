Commerce Bank Acquires 116,662 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,662 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $70,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,723,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145,971. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.