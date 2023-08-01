Commerce Bank Acquires 553 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $49,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,539,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Shares of SYK traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.18. 2,230,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.35 and a 200-day moving average of $280.75. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

