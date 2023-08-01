Commerce Bank Buys 36,393 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $59,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

Fiserv stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.97. 2,061,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,250 shares of company stock worth $2,752,020 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

