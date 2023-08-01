Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,367 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.55% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $63,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,843,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.74. 1,550,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,282. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

