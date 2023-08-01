Commerce Bank Has $87.91 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $87,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,844,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,371. The company has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

