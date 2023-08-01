Commerce Bank Sells 10,575 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $39,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.18. 555,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,611. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.