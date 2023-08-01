ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.75.
ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.26. 335,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.17.
ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp
In other news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ConnectOne Bancorp
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.