Consolidated Planning Corp Invests $234,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,115,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. 663,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,729. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

