Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $84.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,882. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

