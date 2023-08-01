Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 84 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,176,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 838,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,441,000 after purchasing an additional 223,260 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.55. The stock had a trading volume of 505,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,867. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.53 and its 200 day moving average is $465.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

