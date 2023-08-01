Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Reaches $0.0176

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $65,134.25 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

