ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to "Hold"

Aug 1st, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of ContraFect from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

ContraFect Price Performance

CFRX stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.15. 9,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,788. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.47.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.83) by $10.14. As a group, research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

Featured Articles

