ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of ContraFect from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect Price Performance

CFRX stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.15. 9,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,788. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.83) by $10.14. As a group, research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.