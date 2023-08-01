Contrasting ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) & Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) and Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ASML and Aixtron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 0 7 10 0 2.59 Aixtron 0 1 3 0 2.75

ASML presently has a consensus price target of $730.18, suggesting a potential upside of 1.92%. Aixtron has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.04%. Given ASML’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ASML is more favorable than Aixtron.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $16.26 billion 17.39 $5.93 billion $19.70 36.37 Aixtron N/A N/A N/A ($0.52) -78.25

This table compares ASML and Aixtron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Aixtron. Aixtron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASML, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASML and Aixtron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 28.67% 79.17% 20.87% Aixtron N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Aixtron shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ASML beats Aixtron on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. It also offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology solutions to assess the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI e-beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. In addition, the company provides computational lithography and lithography process and control software solutions; and refurbishes and upgrades older lithography systems, as well as offers customer support and associated services. It operates in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, rest of Asia, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United States. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services. It supplies deposition equipment for volume production, research and development of equipment, and pre-series productions. In addition, the company's technology solutions are used to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon, and organic semiconductor materials, which are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling, and lighting displays application, as well as edge technologies. AIXTRON SE was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath, Germany.

