Contrasting DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI)

DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

DriveItAway has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DriveItAway and Gravitas Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DriveItAway and Gravitas Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DriveItAway $2.19 million 1.68 $320,000.00 N/A N/A Gravitas Education $50.01 million 0.38 -$41.37 million N/A N/A

DriveItAway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gravitas Education.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Gravitas Education shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DriveItAway and Gravitas Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DriveItAway -59.80% N/A -65.32% Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gravitas Education beats DriveItAway on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. The company also operates student care centers; teaching facilities; and provides course content, training, support and guidance, and other services to franchisees and licensees. In addition, it develops and sells educational products and services; and distributes merchandise, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. Further, the company operates Qingtian Youpin, an e-commerce platform for maternity and children's products. The company was formerly known as RYB Education, Inc. and changed its name to Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. in May 2022. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

