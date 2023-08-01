Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Short Interest Update

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

Copa Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CPA stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 750,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.83.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million. Research analysts expect that Copa will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Copa’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

