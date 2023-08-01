Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 188.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 1.1% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Copart worth $22,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Copart by 235.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 653.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,167. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.29. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409 in the last ninety days. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

