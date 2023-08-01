Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Core Laboratories traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 334017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLB. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 328.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 6.3 %

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

