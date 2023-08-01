Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
CRF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. 594,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,374. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
