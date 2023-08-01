Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

CRF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. 594,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,374. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,665,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,520,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 137,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 232,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 233,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.