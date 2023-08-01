Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,684,100 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 3,336,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 179.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

CJREF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 2,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,920. The firm has a market cap of $220.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $292.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0226 per share. This represents a yield of 7.88%. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.83%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

