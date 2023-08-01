CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 104,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 949,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,489. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.