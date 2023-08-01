Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,689,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,917,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,628,000 after acquiring an additional 236,837 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.83.

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $555.58. 915,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,623. The firm has a market cap of $246.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $530.20 and a 200 day moving average of $507.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

