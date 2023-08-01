Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $575.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $552.83.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $555.67. The stock had a trading volume of 851,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,369. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $530.20 and its 200 day moving average is $507.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

