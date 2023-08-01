Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in July

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,451.0 days.

Shares of Covivio stock remained flat at $46.85 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 314. Covivio has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80.

Thanks to its partnering history, its real estate expertise and its European culture, Covivio is inventing today's user experience and designing tomorrow's city. A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces.

