CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.78.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 1,777.78%. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

In other CPI Aerostructures news, major shareholder Paul Packer sold 48,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $180,444.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,243,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

