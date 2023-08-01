Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading Up 3.2%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41). Approximately 104,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 72,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.40).

Creightons Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,200.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.40.

About Creightons

(Get Free Report)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.