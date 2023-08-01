Critical Review: Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) & Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Necessity Retail REIT and Centerspace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerspace 0 5 1 0 2.17

Volatility and Risk

Necessity Retail REIT presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.68%. Centerspace has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Centerspace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Necessity Retail REIT.

Necessity Retail REIT has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centerspace pays out 140.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Necessity Retail REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Necessity Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Necessity Retail REIT -30.36% -8.77% -3.07% Centerspace 14.40% 4.26% 1.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and Centerspace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Necessity Retail REIT $446.44 million 2.13 -$82.51 million ($1.25) -5.68 Centerspace $256.72 million 3.62 -$13.47 million $2.08 29.86

Centerspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centerspace beats Necessity Retail REIT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

