CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,964. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of -248.71, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

