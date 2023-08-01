CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,996,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,628,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,124,509. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

