CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Stock Price Down 10%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 200,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 395,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.