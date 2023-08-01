Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $263.50

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $263.50 and last traded at $263.50, with a volume of 81070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $260.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Cummins Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.14 and a 200 day moving average of $237.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after buying an additional 1,795,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after buying an additional 1,663,945 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Cummins by 8,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after buying an additional 1,403,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $292,182,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

