Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of CMLS stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.59. 141,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,617. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

(Get Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.