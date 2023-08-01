Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at B. Riley

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 141,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,617. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 118.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

