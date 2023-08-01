Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,400 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 355,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.70. 134,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $136.21 and a 52 week high of $194.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

