Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.57. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $346.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 722.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

